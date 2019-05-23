|
Dr. Farrell D. Holladay, Jr. Henrico, Va - The relatives and friends of Dr. Farrell D. Holladay, Jr., are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12 noon at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405. Local arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Dave's name be made to Next Generation Fund for children's ministries at Second Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.bennettfuneralhomes.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019