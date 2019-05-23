Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 747-4213
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Second Baptist Church
9614 River Rd
Richmond, VA
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverview Memorial Park
3715 Azalea Dr.
North Charleston, SC
Dr. Farrell D. Holladay Jr.

Dr. Farrell D. Holladay Jr. Obituary
Dr. Farrell D. Holladay, Jr. Henrico, Va - The relatives and friends of Dr. Farrell D. Holladay, Jr., are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12 noon at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405. Local arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Dave's name be made to Next Generation Fund for children's ministries at Second Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.bennettfuneralhomes.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019
