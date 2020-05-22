Fay Cronia Huff Ravenel, SC - Fay Cronia Huff, 73, of Ravenel, SC, passed away on May 21, 2020, after a long illness, and her suffering is over. In consideration of the health of all, private graveside services will be held at Carolina Memorial Gardens. The family encourages everyone to visit Fay's Tribute at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Fay was born in Savannah, GA on March 24, 1947 to the late Desmond F. Cronia and Evelyn Jenkins Cronia, and was preceded in death by her husband, Delano K. Huff. She retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard Supply Center and was active in Charleston React for many years. Surviving her are her children, Andrea B. Hughes and Howell M. Blocker, III; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sister and caretaker, Eve C. Jordan and her nephew, who was more like a son, Garry D. Conway. Ever cheerful, she always had a big beautiful smile and kind word for everyone. Fay loved life, nature, animals, hummingbirds and crabs; but most of all she loved people and helping anyone in need, including strangers. She will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020.