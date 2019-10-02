Fay Walters Cudd Isle of Palms - Fay Walters Cudd, 93, of Isle of Palms, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was widowed after 64 years of marriage to Rodney Cudd, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Church of The Holy Cross, 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at her home from 4:00-6:00PM on Friday, October 4, 2019. Her family will also receive friends at her home after the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Fay was born January 1, 1926 in Asheville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Stacy Bradshaw Walters and Sophie Clare Smart Walters. She was predeceased by her sister Lillian Clare Hester. Fay is survived by two daughters: Catherine Small of Isle of Palms, SC and Anna Clare Foster of Greensboro, NC, six grandchildren: Tyler, Robert, Sallie, Stacy, Matthew and Zachary and she was blessed with ten great-grandchildren. Fay was a graduate of Furman University. She was charter member of PEO, Chapter Z of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was an active member of the Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan's Island. She was a beloved active grandmother, great-grandmother to all her grands. Memorials may be made to Church of the Holy Cross Building Fund, PO Box 506, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019