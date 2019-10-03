Fay Walters Cudd (1926 - 2019)
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with your loving family! We..."
    - Terri and Ron Smallwood
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
her home
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
2520 Middle Street
Sullivans Island, SC
Fay Walters Cudd Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Fay Walters Cudd are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Church of The Holy Cross, 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at her home from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019. Her family will also receive friends at her home after the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Church of the Holy Cross Building Fund, PO Box 506, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
