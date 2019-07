Faye Colson Westbury Santee, SC - Alice Faye Colson Westbury, 80, widow of Thomas O. Westbury, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Magnolias of Santee. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Clay Shook officiating. Burial will follow in the St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reese Westbury, Blaine Fender, Pete Barcomb, Chase Lawley, Lynn Creel and Grady Jordan. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Faye was born on April 6, 1939, a daughter of the late Kirby and Lowdrean Craven Colson. She was a 1958 graduate of St. George High School and married in June of 1960 and dedicated herself to being a loving wife and mother. She was a member of Grover United Methodist Church. Faye was predeceased by her sons, Kenneth H. "Ken" Westbury and Thomas O. "Tommy" Westbury, Jr., brothers, Lon Colson and Mendell Colson. Surviving is her son, Joey (Shirley) Westbury, Eutawville; grandchildren, Morgan (Chase) Lawley, Grover, Taylor Westbury, Eutawville, Reese (Sarah Margaret) Westbury, Greer; great-grandchildren, Clayton Ziegler and Mason Lawley; and sisters, Loretta (Jack) Cheeley, Shirley Creel, and a brother, J.T. (Becky) Colson. The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolias of Santee for the exceptional love and care she was given over the last 4 years. Memorials may be made to Grover United Methodist Church, 1912 Highway 15, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston