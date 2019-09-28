In Loving Memory Of FAYE ELIZABETH TAYLOR Dec. 29, 1941 ~ Sept. 19, 2001 You said I want two white lions to guard our home. Now they grace our porch each day. You said, build me a grape arbor to provide shade while I take my morning coffee. The grapes are in bunches and I sit there to reflect. In our home your pictures abound. All these things provide a constant memory for us. You brighten our lives; you give us purpose. I feel you there, your warm smile beckons to me. Again, I am lifted for another day. God put us together fifty-eight years ago, Eighteen years ago, He took away your pain. Rest well my love, I will be along When God calls. Your Loving Husband, Guerry
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019