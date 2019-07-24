Faye Pfaehler Croft Summerville - Faye Pfaehler Croft, 81, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late James Armour Croft, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at The Village of Summerville. Funeral Services will be Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at 10 o'clock at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Chapel. Burial will follow in Wassamassaw Baptist Church Cemetery, 704 State Rd S-8-291, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Faye's name to St. Luke's Lutheran Church Capital Campaign, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483, or The ARK of SC, PO Box 1540, Summerville, SC 29484. Faye was born November 24, 1937 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of the late William Fremder Pfaehler and Helen May Ballentine Pfaehler. She worked as a Registered Nurse with Community Long Term Care and loved gardening. She was on the Board of Directors for The ARK and was the caretaker for several family members. Faye was also a member of The Summerville Preservation Society. Faye leaves behind her son, Charles "Chuck" William Croft and his wife, Belle, of Mount Pleasant, SC; and two grandsons, James Maxwell Croft of Charlotte, NC and John Willson Croft of Charleston, SC. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 25, 2019