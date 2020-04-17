|
Faye Smith Newnan, GA - Faye Smith, age 78, of Newnan, Georgia, a compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, at her daughters home surrounded by her adoring family. She was born on March 6, 1942, in Loris, South Carolina, and moved with her family to Charleston, South Carolina, as a young child. She was the daughter of the late Leamon B. Stanley and Dalma Grainger Stanley. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hopkins, and brother, L.J. Stanley. Faye loved the Lord with all her heart and soul and left a Godly legacy to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Faye was retired from her career of 15 years with the Civil Service - Department of the Army where she supported soldiers during their deployments and briefed National Guard Units on deployment matters. She loved her role as a military wife and was active in various military activities, hosted many social activities for soldiers and their families, and proudly supported her husband throughout his military career. She established the student exchange program for the Lions Club of Georgia and was an active member of the Lions Club for many years. She enjoyed hosting exchange students in her home and loved them as her own. She maintained relationships with her exchange students and enjoyed their visits over the years and travelling to visit them and their families in their home countries. She was owner and operator of Hopkins Exterminating Company in Charleston, South Carolina, for 14 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Smith, USA Retired SGM, of 42 years, three daughters, and two sons. Son, Charles R. Smith, Jr. and daughter-in-law Jodi Lindon of Newnan, Georgia, Son, Michael Smith and daughter-in-law Leslie Smith of Warner Robins, GA, daughter, Lisa Pope and son-in-law Donald Pope of Charleston, South Carolina, daughter, Beth Hopkins of Round Rock, Texas, and daughter, Gina Weathersby of Newnan, Georgia, and sister Dianne Artley and brother-in-law, Dike Artley of Cary, North Carolina, and niece, Meredith Artley of Atlanta, Georgia. Faye was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Grandchildren: Lily Smith, Riley, Kinsey and Bailey Smith, Caroline Moreland and husband Andy Moreland , Annabeth Alt and husband Adam Alt, Samuel Horner, Robert Pope, Donald "DJ" Pope, Jr, Luke Weathersby and daughter-in-law Sydnee Weathersby, Joshua Arldt and daughter-in-law Kris Arldt, Justin Arldt, Jordan Arldt, Kaitlyn Cheatheam and son-in-law Caleb Cheatheam. Great-grandchildren: Juliet Moreland, Adeline Alt, Willa Alt, Elijah Pope, Kai Weathersby, Blake Kimbrough, Sydney Cheatheam, and Nathaniel Arldt. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Faye will be held in Charleston, South Carolina, at Carolina Memorial in North Charleston, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ELEVATE Coweta Students, P.O. Box 781, Newnan, GA, 30264. Website: elevatecowetastudents.org Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020