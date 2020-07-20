Felicia Ann Simmons Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Felicia Ann Simmons are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Simmons is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald Simmons; children, Keisha Pearl Martin, Dontae William Bright, Ronald Jr., and Briana Davis; two sisters, Patricia Martin of TX and Carolyn Simmons Bright of MD; two brothers, William Simmons, Jr. of MD and Michael Simmons (Theresa) of GA; five nieces and nephews, Arnold, Brian, Kimberly, Jasmin, and Eliza; five grandnieces and grandnephews, Des'ja, Amaya, Justin, Gabrielle and Talia; her goddaughter, Mya; and a host of cousins, family, and great friends throughout the United States. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
