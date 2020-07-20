1/1
Felicia Ann Simmons
Felicia Ann Simmons Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Felicia Ann Simmons are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Simmons is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald Simmons; children, Keisha Pearl Martin, Dontae William Bright, Ronald Jr., and Briana Davis; two sisters, Patricia Martin of TX and Carolyn Simmons Bright of MD; two brothers, William Simmons, Jr. of MD and Michael Simmons (Theresa) of GA; five nieces and nephews, Arnold, Brian, Kimberly, Jasmin, and Eliza; five grandnieces and grandnephews, Des'ja, Amaya, Justin, Gabrielle and Talia; her goddaughter, Mya; and a host of cousins, family, and great friends throughout the United States. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
