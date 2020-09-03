Felicia, you were one of the very BEST people on our VCO Ball Crew, and you will be sorely missed. Your smile, laughter and wonderful guidance to the kids- and even many of us adults!! - was just such a gift. I've only known you about 10 years but I remember most how much you loved being grandma, and when we were blessed to have a grandchild, you beamed right along with me. God bless you, your family and thanks for all the wonderful memories you leave with us. See you on the courts somewhere down the road.....

greg garvan

Friend