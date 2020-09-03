1/
Felicia Wardlaw Sperr
1961 - 2020
Felicia Wardlaw Sperr Charleston - Felicia Chisolm Wardlaw Sperr, 59, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of John Peter "Pete" Sperr, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Felicia was born March 21, 1961 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Louisa Pattillo Geer Wardlaw and the late William Elliott Wardlaw. She was graduate of College Prep, the Saint Mary's School and the College of Charleston and a member of St. Philip's Church. Felicia was a member of the College of Charleston swim team and Tri Delta Sorority. She was a proud member and treasurer of the of the Ladies Fuel Society, the Lowcountry Garden Club, Carolina Assembly, Colonial Dames, The Assembly, the St. Philip's Wedding Guild. Felicia was a 20 year volunteer at the Volvo Car Open. Outside of her volunteer work, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren, boating, tennis and spending time in Flat Rock, NC. Felicia is survived by her husband of 35 years, Pete of Charleston, SC; mother, Pat Wardlaw of Charleston, SC; daughter, Louisa Chisolm Sperr Villeneuve (Joe) of Johns Island, SC; son, John "Elliott" Sperr of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren: William Geer Villeneuve and Leila Elliott Chisolm Villeneuve; and brother, Elliott "Stuart" Wardlaw (Wendy) of Charlotte, NC. Memorials may be made to Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, 2669 Hamilton Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 or The Ladies Fuel Society, 723 Kirk Court, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or to St. Philip's Church Children's Ministry, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Felicia, you were one of the very BEST people on our VCO Ball Crew, and you will be sorely missed. Your smile, laughter and wonderful guidance to the kids- and even many of us adults!! - was just such a gift. I've only known you about 10 years but I remember most how much you loved being grandma, and when we were blessed to have a grandchild, you beamed right along with me. God bless you, your family and thanks for all the wonderful memories you leave with us. See you on the courts somewhere down the road.....
greg garvan
Friend
