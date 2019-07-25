|
Ferdinand Redding Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ferdinand C. Redding are invited to attend is Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - 9:30 AM, Monday, July 29, 2019 - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Redding is survived by his parents, Charley Redding, Jr. and Deloris Redding; sisters, Michelle Glover and Lakeysha Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019