Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
1561 Mosstree Road
North Charleston, SC
Ferdinand Redding


1964 - 2019
Ferdinand Redding Obituary
Ferdinand Redding Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ferdinand C. Redding are invited to attend is Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - 9:30 AM, Monday, July 29, 2019 - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Redding is survived by his parents, Charley Redding, Jr. and Deloris Redding; sisters, Michelle Glover and Lakeysha Bailey; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019
