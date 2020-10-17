Flora G. Meyers-Smith Charleston - Mrs. Flora G. Meyers-Smith, 81, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 16, 2020 Residence: Charleston, SC. Mrs. Meyers-Smith is the devoted wife of the late Mr. Henry Smith; daughter of the late Mrs. Julia Glover Reid; granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel and Flora Glover; and the special niece of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alexander and Harriet G. Simpson. Mrs. Meyers-Smith was a retired Charleston County Public School Teacher. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
