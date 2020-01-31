|
In Loving Memory Of FLORENCE "HONEY" CULP Dec. 21, 1931 ~ February 1, 2016 Why did she have to go My sweet MomMa, I just don't know why things happen half of the time without reason without rhyme. Lovely, Sweet MomMa Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother makes no sense to me. I just have to believe she flew up to Heaven on the wings of Angel's by the clouds and star's and pass where no one see's and she walks with Jesus and her love one's waiting and I know she's smiling saying, she's waiting for me. It's hard to say goodbye her picture in my mind will ALWAYS be of times I'll CHERISH!!! And I won't cry, cause she flew up to Heaven on the wings of Angel's and I know she's waiting for me. The memory of you will Forever live on through us. We love and miss you, Your Husband Eugene, Betty, Dane and loving Pet Buffy Y
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020