Florence E. Miller Obituary
Florence E. Miller CHARLESTON - Florence E. Miller, 89, of Charleston, SC, died on January 24, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, SC. She is the widow of Carl B. Miller, Sr.; mother of (the late) Marjorie Grant (Charles), Carl B. Miller, Jr. (Elaine), Thomas Miller (Andrea) and Edith Clyde Miller; grandmother of Charmaine Broadnax (Darnell), Carl Enwright Miller and Mark Adam Miller; great-grandmother of Ahmad, Savannah and Landon. She also leaves nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
