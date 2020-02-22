|
|
Florence Elizabeth Gillam Brown N. Charleston - Florence Elizabeth Gillam Brown, 92, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Ernest Earl Brown, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 21, 2020. Florence was born June 11, 1927 in Bamberg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Laurie Benjamin Gillam and Nora Elizabeth Loper Gillam. She was a member of the International Church of God. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Brown Summerford (Ted) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Charlene "Chuckie" Brown Marcy of Charleston, SC; son, Laurie M. Brown of Lexington, SC; four grandchildren, Lauren Howlett, Susan Summerford, Aaron Brown, Marissa Marcy; nine great-grandchildren; brother, David Gillam of Goose Creek, SC, sister, Peggy Sineath of Hanahan, SC and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, a brother, and a grandson. Thanks to the incredible and loving caregiver, Victoria Ravenel, who became a treasured friend. We would also like to thank Harriett Gadsden, her other caregiver, and Jackie White, her sitter. Her funeral service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., North Area Chapel, 2119 Dorchester Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Church of God, 1560 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC, 29407 or Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020