Florence Elizabeth Gillam Brown N. Charleston - The funeral service for Florence Elizabeth Gillam Brown will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., North Area Chapel, 2119 Dorchester Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Church of God, 1560 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC, 29407 or Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020