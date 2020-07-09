Florence J. Wilson Mt. Pleasant - Ms. Florence J. Wilson, 89, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Residence: Mt. Pleasant, SC. She is the widow of Mr. Oscar Wilson and the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Elizabeth Jones. The family of Ms. Wilson will celebrate her life at a private Home-Going Graveside Service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Olive Branch AME Church Cemetery, 1734 Highway 17 N., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Ms. Wilson was born October 23, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Ms. Wilson was the mother of Ms. Mary Frances Glover, Mr. Franklin Wilson, Mr. Earl Wilson (Pammy), Mr. Charles Wilson (Rebecca), Mr. Julius Wilson (Marilyn), the late Mr. Isaac Wilson and Mr. Jerome Wilson, 1 surviving sister; Ms Vernell White; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel 4129 Highway 17 North, Awendaw, SC 29429. Ms. Wilson was a Retired Domestic Worker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
