Florence Lavern Campbell James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Florence Lavern Campbell are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. James Memorial Gardens, 1981 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her loving and devoted sons, Alfie Ming, Sr., Terrance Ming (Jametta), and Dwayne Johnson (Reiko); six grandchildren, Tanisha Ming-Lafayette (Bryant), Tiarra Dennis (Devantae), Alfie Ming, Jr., Dawn'Nika Johnson, Dwayne Johnson Jr., and Dasia Ming; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Eva Chisolm (Nathaniel), Mary Lou Watson, Joseph Williams (Shirley), and Evander Williams, Jr. (Janette); aunts, Anna Ray Backman and Louise Prioleau; sisters-in-law, Betty Richardson (Romeo), Leola White, and Sylvia Singleton (Gerald); godson, Hezekiah Rashawn Washington; adopted daughters, Arnetha Davis (Jessie), Blanche Howard (Thaddeus), and Lacher White; special devoted friend, Elaine Williams; special niece, Yvette Prioleau; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. James Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
