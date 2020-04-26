Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Ruth Herman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Ruth Herman Obituary
Florence Ruth Herman Charleston - Florence Ruth Herman, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 25, 2020. A Private Funeral Service was held at the graveside Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue at 4:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Florence was born July 16, 1933 in Aiken County, South Carolina, daughter of the late T. G. Galloway and Helen Heath Galloway. She was a Retired Co-owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Herman Barnes and Carla Gay Herman Moran of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Taylor Lee Barnes; and two grandsons, Michael Jacob Moran, and Jared Everett Moran. She was predeceased by her husband Leslie Herman. Florence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all. Memorials may be made to Emanu-El Synagogue Kitchen Fund, Sycamore Avenue, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -