Florence Ruth Herman Charleston - Florence Ruth Herman, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 25, 2020. A Private Funeral Service was held at the graveside Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue at 4:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Florence was born July 16, 1933 in Aiken County, South Carolina, daughter of the late T. G. Galloway and Helen Heath Galloway. She was a Retired Co-owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Herman Barnes and Carla Gay Herman Moran of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Taylor Lee Barnes; and two grandsons, Michael Jacob Moran, and Jared Everett Moran. She was predeceased by her husband Leslie Herman. Florence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all. Memorials may be made to Emanu-El Synagogue Kitchen Fund, Sycamore Avenue, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020