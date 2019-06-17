In loving memory of FLORENCE S. THOMPSON March 14, 1937 ~ June 18, 2014 We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Today recalls special memories of a dear Mother gone to rest, and the ones who think of her today are the ones who loved her best. Your Children: Terri T. Terry (Randy), Kevin Thompson (Jolanda), Cathy T. Frazier (Anthony); Grandchildren:Ricky Frazier (Karen), Ryan and Trad Terry, Janee and Brianna Thompson; Great Grandchild: Madison Frazier
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 18, 2019