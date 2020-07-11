Florence Wilson Brady PENSACOLA, FL - Florence Wilson Brady passed away at the age of 90 on May 31, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida. She was a native of Charleston, SC, and graduated from the College of Charleston in 1951. She spent most of her career as a teacher of English and reading, eventually finding her true calling by teaching dyslexic children in Asheville, NC. A gifted and passionate educator, she was presented the first ever "Teacher of the Year" award by the North Carolina Association of Children with Learning Disabilities. After retirement, she relocated to Alabama and continued to tutor well into her eighties, teaching GED, naturalization preparation, and adult literacy as a volunteer. Florence was an avid reader, a skilled and enthusiastic seamstress, birdwatcher, gardener, mother, and grandmother. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel Leo Francis Brady, Jr., and her stepdaughter, Roberta Jeanne Brady. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Beezer of Greenville, SC, and Carolyn Wagner (Tony), and their children, Case and Riley of Josephine, AL, and her step-daughter, Patricia Wamsted (Ron) of Austin, TX. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Charleston, SC. Donations in Ms. Brady's honor may be made to www.actalz.org
and www.southbaldwinliteracycouncil.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston