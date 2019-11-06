Florine Alethia Jenkins Heyward WADMALAW ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Florine Alethia Jenkins Heyward, those of her late husband, Mr. Ulysses Heyward, children, Reverend George Jenkins, Ulysses Tyrone "Nathan" Heyward, Florine Olethia "Margie" Pinckney, Barry Heyward, Rosalind Heyward, Allen Lamar (Pamela) Heyward, Florence Voila Heyward Davis, sister, Lula Mae Jenkins-Taylor, special cousin, Cornelius Hamilton, 26 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, customers and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 12 noon at Salem Presbyterian Church (USA), 5591 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Family and friends may pay their last respects to Mrs. Heyward at the funeral home on Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, at the church from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment: Church Cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 7, 2019