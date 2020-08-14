1/1
Honorable Floyd Breeland
The Honorable Floyd Breeland Charleston - The Honorable Floyd Breeland, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of St. George, SC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by love. A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Mortuary. The private Funeral Services Celebrating his life will be livestreamed on The Palmetto Mortuary Facebook Page on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, starting at 11:00 A.M. He will be laid to rest in St. James Cemetery, St. George, South Carolina. Floyd was born August 5, 1933 to the late Lucius and the late Lillian Cummings Breland. He had one older brother, the late James C. Breeland. He attended Willams Memorial High School (Diploma); Allen University (Bachelors); and, Indiana University (Masters). After serving in the US Army, Floyd worked for 33 years in the Education field as a teacher, administrator and Vice-Principal. After his first retirement, he became a Legislator in the SC State House of Representatives (District 111- Charleston) for 16 years. After his second retirement, he became the Director of the Call Me Mister Program at the College of Charleston for 10 more years. His third retirement was in August 2018. He has been a long-time member, serving in many capacities, of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Downtown Charleston, SC. He was known as a "people-person" passionate, fun and loving. Floyd leaves to cherish his loving memory; his wife, Felicia Scott Breeland; son, LeVanza Floyd Breeland (Deborah); granddaughter, Martina Cameron; 2 great-granddaughters, LaNaya and Lindsey and many nieces, nephews, cousins and step-children. Memorial gifts may be sent to The Rep. Floyd Breeland Scholarship Fund (E643) at the College of Charleston, c/o The College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George St, Charleston SC 29424. Make checks payable to "College of Charleston Foundation" with "Breeland Scholarship" in the Memo Line. You can also pay online via https://give.cofc.edu/Breeland. This will further Floyd Breeland's strong commitment to educating others. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
