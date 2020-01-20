Home

Floyd Julian Lemon, Sr. Summerville - In profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mr. Floyd Julian Lemon, Sr., 70 of Summerville, SC, who entered into eternal rest on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020. Mr. Lemon is the husband of Mrs. Gladys Brown Lemon, the father of Dr. Jamelah P. Lemon, Mr. Floyd Julian Lemon, II (Khaalida) and Ms. Eboni A. Lemon. He is the grandfather of Ms. Haiden V. Lemon, Mr. Floyd Julian Lemon, III and Ms. Azizah B. Lemon and the brother of Mrs. Mary James. Mr. Lemon is a retired educator with Dorchester County School District II. Funeral Notice Forthcoming. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. , "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 21, 2020
