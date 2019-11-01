Foncine Long-Sellers SUMMERVILLE - On Monday, October 28, 2019, Foncine Long-Sellers, loving mother and Nana, passed away at the age of 82. Foncine was born on August 30, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas to William Bryan Baker and Melissa Bryan Baker. Foncine had a passion for jewelry, shopping, country music and all things Texas. She was known for her feisty personality and free spirit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy F. Long, USAF and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Branch (Jack), her two granddaughters, Crystal Branch (Chauncey) and Stephanie Spinks (William), her great-granddaughter, Carson Spinks, her sister Willie Cotton, many nieces and nephews and former husband, Charles Sellers. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life memorial service Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Jamison Road, Summerville, SC 29483 at 3:00pm. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 2, 2019