Forest Sherwood McKenzie
1936 - 2020
Forest Sherwood McKenzie Myrtle Beach, SC - Forest Sherwood McKenzie, 83, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 6, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1936 in Dillon, SC to the late John Grady McKenzie and Lucille Coleman McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his son, Woody McKenzie; his sister, Faye Arnette and her husband Eddie; and his sister-in-law, JoAnne McKenzie. Sherwood is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Doris Gray McKenzie; his children: Andy McKenzie (Kelly) of Johns Island, SC and Craig McKenzie of Murrells Inlet, SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Hunter McKenzie of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Courtney Oliver (Ethan) of Bluffton, SC; and his brothers and sisters, Maxine Tyndall, Christine Carmichael, Jim McKenzie, Dick McKenzie (Kay) and Michael McKenzie (Estelle.) Sherwood enjoyed a long and successful career as President of PYA/Monarch in Columbia, SC. He was known as a firm boss who had great respect and love for his employees. He was a tremendous support of local charities and one of his proudest achievements was helping found the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, SC. Upon his retirement in 1998, Sherwood was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by then Governor David Beasley for his many civic accomplishments. Sherwood was also an outdoorsman and loved to fish. He often reminisced about the many family trips to Lake Okeechobee. He was also a long time supporter of the Gamecock Club and the Carolina Children's Home. Sherwood will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, always stepping in to help someone in need. His sense of humor and love of life will not be forgotten. Due to COVID, no funeral will be held at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201 or by visiting www.harvesthope.org. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sherwood's passing. It was a pleasure to work with him. Praying for comfort during this difficult time.
Linda Rabon
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends Of Sherwood. He is a great man and wall ways to be remembered.
Brenda & Steve Lail Lail
Coworker
