Forrest David Mills SUMMERVILLE - Chaplain Forrest David "Dave" Mills, loving husband, wonderful father, caring granddad, dedicated servant, and accomplished global traveler died peacefully at 3:35am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Dave was 79 years old at the time of his death. He lived in Summerville, South Carolina. Dave was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on January 12,1941 to his loving mother, Mary Virginia Miller. He was raised and graduated from high school in Parkersburg before he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962. He served as an enlisted airman for 3.5 years before leaving the military to begin his college career and answer God's call to join his ministry. Dave met the love of his life, Sandra "Sandy" Jean Edwards, from Wilmington NC, in 1964. They were both living in Ogden, Utah and met while singing in the chapel choir. Dave and Sandy began their 52 year marriage on August 20, 1967. Dave graduated with a degree in Psychology from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa in 1969, and then completed seminary at St. Paul's Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri in 1973. After graduation, Dave was ordained in the United Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He served two local churches in rural Iowa for 4 years before he reentered the U.S. Air Force as a Chaplain in 1977. Dave served as a Chaplain for 20 years and was stationed across the globe to bases in Rome, New York; Ramstein, Germany; Rapid City, South Dakota; Homestead, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Honolulu, Hawaii. During his years of military service, he was deployed twice, the first time for a year to Thule, Greenland and the second time during Operation Desert Shield-Storm to Saudi Arabia. Dave loved being a Chaplain as it allowed him to combine two of his passions, ministering to people and traveling the world. Dave retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1997 after 24 years of service to his country. Dave and Sandy returned to South Carolina. Dave was given charge of two rural churches for 2 years before he was asked to come home to Summerville for his final assignment at Bethany United Methodist Church. During his 8 years of ministry at Bethany United Methodist, Dave led the creation of the Care Team and directed the living dramatization of Da Vinci's Last Supper, which he had directed several times while in the military. Dave retired from the church in 2007 to be able to enjoy retirement with Sandy, and to travel the world and spend time with their children and grandchildren. Dave and Sandy's loving marriage lasted for 52 years and they are blessed with two children. Their daughter, Kristy Beaulieu is married to her husband Chris, they have 5 children, and live in Camas, Washington. Their son, Bryan Mills, is married to his wife, Ashley. They have 3 children and live in Apex, North Carolina. Their 8 beautiful grandchildren are Finley 17, Tai 16, Sullivan 13, Caroline 11, Kali 11, Noelle 11, Rhett 11, and Teagan 11. They loved visiting both families and taking family vacations together each year. In retirement, Dave and Sandy continued to travel extensively, visiting 6 continents, countless countries, and enjoying cruises across the world. Dave loved to plan the trips and would start planning the next adventure as soon as they returned home to Summerville. Dave was a remarkable man who lived a life full of love, laughter and compassion for his family, friends, and fellow man. He was a loving and faithful husband, caring and supportive father, kind and fun-loving granddad, a dedicated servant to God, and a compassionate man who sought to the help others in need. His early life was difficult, and he faced countless obstacles that often seemed impossible to overcome. Even though he did not realize it at the time, each challenge he faced in his early life would be the fuel he would later use to propel himself forward with a singular focus and determination to forge a better life full of possibilities. Dave's innate ability to connect with people allowed him to positively touch and impact their lives. By any standard, Dave achieved a full life and explored countless possibilities far beyond anything he could have imagined as a child. It was a life well lived. Dave will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all the people whose life he touched along the way. The memorial service has been delayed due to the COVID pandemic. It will be scheduled at a later date at Bethany United Methodist in Summerville, South Carolina. Please give any memorials in his memory to Meals on Wheels, 111 Waring Street, Summerville, South Carolina, 29483 or Heifer International (www.heifer.org
