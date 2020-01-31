Home

Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Foster Hammond Obituary
Foster Hammond Summerville - Foster Thad Hammond, 55, of Summerville, SC, a warehouse specialist for LSInc, died Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley County. His funeral will be 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the hour of service on Sunday. The family requests memorials be made to Waters Edge Great Dane Rescue, PO Box 712, Bonneau, SC 29431.Mr. Hammond was born October 4, 1964, in Charleston, SC, a son of Julius Anderson Hammond and Grace Owens Hammond. He was a graduate of Berkeley High School and was also a retired warehouse specialist for Bosch. Mr. Hammond enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, boating, cooking, and flower and vegetable gardening (especially his peppers). But his greatest joy was spending time with his wife playing Yahtzee, going to concerts, doing home projects, or taking walks on the beach. His greatest love was his marriage to Tracey. Surviving are, his wife, Tracey White-Hammond; his mother of Summerville; two daughters, Lindsay D. Wessinger and Krystal C. Lynch both of Summerville; three sons, Jonathan T. Hammond of Summerville, Ryan B. Elliott of Raleigh, and Austin R. Elliott of Columbia; two sisters, Jean Hammond of Seffner, FL, and Terry L. Kuehl of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; two brothers, Maxie E. Stone of Moncks Corner, and Craig J. Hammond of Summerville; and seven grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -