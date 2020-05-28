Foxene L. Everidge
1939 - 2020
Foxene L. Everidge Goose Creek - Foxene L. Everidge, 80, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of Jerry F. Everidge, entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Foxene was born December 4, 1939 in Coffee County, AL, daughter of the late Robert Lambert and Pat Bragg Lambert. She was a broker in the real estate industry. Foxene was a member of the Eastern Star as well as Daughters of the Nile. In her spare time, Foxene loved family gatherings, where she could spend time with her loving children, grandchildren and great-grands. She is survived by three sons, Stan Everidge of Goose Creek, SC, Steven (Lisa) Everidge of Goose Creek, SC and Stuart (Marie) Everidge of Hanahan, SC; grandchildren: Brittany, Tara, Jesse, Amber, Dillon, Brandon, Summer, Stevie, Bret, Megan, Robert and Jerry; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Melba Taylor and brother Jack (Jo Ann) Lambert of Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fox and Edith Lambert; the light of her life, Jerry F. Everidge and one granddaughter, Annemarie. Flowers will be accepted, or a donation may be made in her name to the Parkinson Research Foundation 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL, 34232. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
