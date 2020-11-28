Francena Williams MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mrs. Francena Williams, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, are invited to attend her Graveside prayer on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St., North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761. The most precious memories of Mrs. Williams will resound in the lives of her children, Josephine and Ben Williams. A host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston