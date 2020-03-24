Home

Francenia D. Greene McCutheon

Francenia D. Greene McCutheon Obituary
Franciena D. Greene McCutheon Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Franciena D. Greene McCutheon will celebrate her life at a Private Graveside service on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Carolina Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday from 4pm-6pm. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. McCutheon will be held at a later date. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2020
