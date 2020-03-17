Home

Francenia McCutcheon Charleston - Francenia McCutcheon, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, a retired Surgical nurse answered the summons of our heavenly father to retire from the labors here on earth to her rewards in heaven on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at local nursing facility. The family will receive friends at: 514 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, SC. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave. Maryville, Charleston, SC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020
