|
|
Frances Baker Hood Macedonia, SC - Frances Baker Hood, 96, of Macedonia, widow of Lee S. Hood, passed away on Friday April 10, 2020. Mrs. Frances was born October 13, 1923 in Yeaddis, Kentucky, a daughter of Taylor Baker and Beatrice Dixon Baker. A loving mother and grandmother, Mrs. Frances was fondly referred to by everyone as "Mama". She loved her family first and foremost. She was a devoted member of Providence Baptist Church and to her Sunday School Class. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and has made quilts for her family and many friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving are two daughters- Wanda H. Shealy and her husband, Gregg, of Macedonia; Wilma H. Harrill and her husband, Tom, of Gaffney; a son- William H. Hood and his wife, Marsha, of Macedonia; a daughter in law- Janice Hood; three sisters- Edith B. Williams; Mary B. Cornett and Jean Becka; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Frances is predeceased by two sons- Robert Lee "Bobby" Hood and Lonnie T. Hood and his wife, Pat; a sister- Ella B. Beck and four brothers- H.B. Baker, McCoy Baker, G.T. Baker and Dewey Baker. A graveside service will be held at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuesday April 14, 2020 at 12 o'clock, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020