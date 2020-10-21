Frances Christine O'Dowd Whipple MCCLELLANVILLE, SC - Frances Christine O'Dowd Whipple passed away Oct. 8, 2020. Christy was born to a family of 5 children on Dec. 31, 1957 in Evanston, Illinois. She spent the majority of her childhood on the Isle of Palms and was an avid horseback rider. Her unrelenting pursuit of higher education took her through Mundelein College, College of Charleston, Coastal Carolina and finally Appalachian State, where she earned her Master's in Literature. She then spent 20 years working as a professor of literature and English arts at Trident Technical College and the Art Institute of Charleston. Her love of reading and writing found her a home at the Wando Branch of the Charleston County Public Library, whose staff she truly considered a second family. Christy will be remembered for her sharp wit, her tireless loyalty to friends and family, as well as her boundless generosity to any and all. She leaves behind a son, Beckett Hills (Danielle), two daughters, Shanen Nettles (Mark) and Meloney Hills. Nana will be sadly missed by her eight grandchildren, Frankie and Luz Hills, Haywood, Beckham and Tatum Nettles, Sarah Ruth, Jeffery, and Katherine Cooke. She also leaves four siblings: John, Michael, Laura and Karen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Christy's name may be made to the McClellanville Arts Council, PO Box 594, McClellanville, SC 29458. "Because I feel that, in the Heavens above, The angels, whispering to one another, Can find, among their burning terms of love, None so devotional as that of 'Mother.'" -E.A.Poe Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston