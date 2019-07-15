Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Clyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Colleen Bridges Clyde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Colleen Bridges Clyde Obituary
Frances Colleen Bridges Clyde Summerville - Frances Colleen Bridges Clyde, 93, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Benjamin Franklin Clyde, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019, at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 o'clock until the time of service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130 in memory of Benjamin F. Clyde. Colleen was born January 3, 1926, in Greenville, SC, the daughter of the late James W. Bridges and Lou Emma Williams Bridges. She was a member of both Summerville Baptist Church and the "Hope" Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, Chapter 234 for over 58 years. Colleen was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. Colleen leaves behind her five sons, Timothy Clyde of Reevesville, SC, Dexter Clyde (Robyn) of Summerville, SC, Mark Clyde (Wanda) also of Summerville, SC, Andrew Clyde (Paula) of North Charleston, SC, and Roger Clyde (Jennifer) of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Von Nell Bell of Greenville, SC; daughter-in-law, Peggy Rich Clyde of Webster Groves, MO; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Colleen is predeceased by her brother, Clarence Bridges; her sisters, Ruby Ballew, Alvis Williams, and Dorothy Bridges; son, Jeffrey Clyde; and a grandson, Timothy Clyde, Jr. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now