Frances Colleen Bridges Clyde Summerville - Frances Colleen Bridges Clyde, 93, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Benjamin Franklin Clyde, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019, at 2 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 o'clock until the time of service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130 in memory of Benjamin F. Clyde. Colleen was born January 3, 1926, in Greenville, SC, the daughter of the late James W. Bridges and Lou Emma Williams Bridges. She was a member of both Summerville Baptist Church and the "Hope" Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, Chapter 234 for over 58 years. Colleen was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. Colleen leaves behind her five sons, Timothy Clyde of Reevesville, SC, Dexter Clyde (Robyn) of Summerville, SC, Mark Clyde (Wanda) also of Summerville, SC, Andrew Clyde (Paula) of North Charleston, SC, and Roger Clyde (Jennifer) of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Von Nell Bell of Greenville, SC; daughter-in-law, Peggy Rich Clyde of Webster Groves, MO; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Colleen is predeceased by her brother, Clarence Bridges; her sisters, Ruby Ballew, Alvis Williams, and Dorothy Bridges; son, Jeffrey Clyde; and a grandson, Timothy Clyde, Jr. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019