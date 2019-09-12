|
|
Frances DeMille Charleston - Frances Jones DeMille, widow of Major Lynn V. DeMille, Jr. US Army (Ret.), passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019. The relatives and friends of Frances J. DeMille are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the graveside, French Huguenot Churchyard, 136 Church Street, Charleston. Guests are invited to gather inside of the church prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Frances was born April 20, 1924, in Florence, SC, the daughter of Herbert F. Jones and Evelyn McPherson Jones Fisher. In addition to her beloved husband, Frances was predeceased by her son, Lynn V. DeMille III, her parents and her sister, Margaret Jones. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey P. DeMille and his wife, Carla M. DeMille; her sister, Evelyn Jones Bush; her granddaughters, Lauren Burns and Laney DeMille; and her grandsons, Brian DeMille, Richard DeMille, and Rhett DeMille. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019