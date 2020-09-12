Frances E. "Julie" Scaffe Gilg Charleston - Frances E. "Julie" Scaffe Gilg, 84, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 4, 2020. The relatives and friends of Julie Scaffe Gilg are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Christ our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant. The Rosary will be recited 5:00 PM Wednesday, with visiting to follow until 7:00 PM, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. As per social distancing guidelines, all guests will kindly wear a mask. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Julie was born in Charleston July 13, 1936 to the late Anne Fortune Scaffe and William Leake Scaffe. She attended Bishop England High School, where she was in CSMC, Band, Glee Club, BHive, played intramurals, Nurses Aide and Study Club. She graduated in 1954. She worked at The Citadel as a secretary in the athletics department, where she met her future husband, Roger. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1958, honeymooned at the Cloister in Sea Island, GA. They moved to Bronxville, NY, where they started their family. They had four beautiful children: Frank, Jennie, Roger and Annie. They moved various times throughout the years to places like Baton Rouge, Pittsburgh, Mountain Lakes, NJ, Westchester, NY and Trinidad. In 1984, they returned to Charleston and resided in Mt. Pleasant. Julie was phenomenally gifted as an upholsterer. She loved fabrics and antiques and helping people bring those items back to life. She attended Christ Our King Catholic Church faithfully. Later in life, she attended College of Charleston, took piano lessons, sang in the choir at Sacred Heart Church, and loved taking care of her grandchild, Dana. She loved to cook and make people feel comfortable and welcome in her home. She always put others first and loved her children fiercely. She later returned to Christ Our King in Mt. Pleasant. Julie was predeceased by her son, Donald Roger, Jr; her daughter, Anne Genevieve "Jennie" Gilg; mother, Anne Fortune Scaffe; father, William Leake Scaffe; brothers, William "Bill",Irving" Herb", Thomas "Tommy" Scaffe and sister, Marilyn "Yvonne" Rodgers. She leaves to mourn her loss son, Francis Xavier "Frank" (Kathy) of Charleston; daughter, Helen Anne "Annie" of Atlanta; sisters, Barbara Scalese of Charleston, Patricia Varn "Patsy" (Jimmy) of Camden, SC; sister-in-law, Teresa McGee Scaffe of Charleston; granddaughter, Dana Gilg Hoover (Jesse); great-grandson, Colton Francis Hoover, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Julie's honor may be made to the Charleston Wind Symphony 'Elke Stockdale Scholarship Fund' (%Maralee Barela, 109 Trenholm Drive, Summerville, SC 29486). Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
