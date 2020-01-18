|
Frances "Frankie" Elizabeth Roberts Charleston - Frances "Frankie" Elizabeth Roberts, 84, passed away on January 14, 2020, after battling lung cancer. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date next to her son, Donald, at Yonah View Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, GA. She was born on January 11, 1936, in Charleston, SC. She was the daughter of William Henry Roberts and Juanita Mathewes Roberts. "Frankie" attended The High School of Charleston and later obtained her credentials as a Certified Nursing Assistant, working in Georgia and South Carolina. She married and raised three sons in Houston, TX, and Charleston, teaching them to play ball herself and proudly attending their sports events from the playground through high school. She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Nielson; sons Aubry Alexander (Joanne) of Charleston and William Alexander of Cornelia, GA; grandchildren, Mary Alexander, Sara Rosell, Joel Alexander, Kevin Alexander, and Wade Alexander; and several great-grandchildren. Her youngest son, Donald Alexander, predeceased her. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020