Frances Evans Bazzle Greenwood, SC - Frances Evans Bazzle, 90, of Greenwood, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 9, 2020. Her Graveside Committal Service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm at J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020