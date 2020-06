Frances Fowler Charleston - Frances Woodle Fowler, age 93, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Mrs. Fowler was born March 27, 1927, in Conway, a daughter of the late John and Beulah Woodle. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Barney Fowler; and her sister, Rae Daniels. Frances attended Conway High School, then Mars Hill Jr. College and was graduate of Columbia College in 1948. She majored in Religious Studies and Social Studies, which enabled her to teach. She enjoyed her times with her students and considered it a ministry. She was also dedicated to the work of the church and served with her husband, a Methodist Minister, in many aspects of ministry. Frances was a dedicated wife, mother throughout her life who continually taught about the love of God and Family. Survivers include her daughters, Debbie Barwick (Larry) of Pawleys Island, Bonita Gotbaum (Gene) of Charleston; a son, Foster Fowler of Macon, GA; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Woodle of Elgin, SC; and a sister, Sarah Hand of Charleston. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery Open Air Chapel. Memorials may be sent to Foster B. and Frances W. Fowler Scholarship Fund Columbia College, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC 29203. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com . Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston