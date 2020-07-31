Frances Frost Hutson Charleston - Frances Frost Hutson departed this life on July 27, 2020, the eve of her 81st birthday. Frances was born to Laura and John Preston Frost July 28th, 1939. She grew up on Tradd Street and attended Charleston Day School. "The first graders" remained some of her most enduring friends throughout her life. Frances was graduated from St. Timothy's School, afterward Mt. Vernon Junior College and then moved to Manhattan, where she worked at CBS and Holt, Rinehart and Winston, again attracting a lifelong group of friends. In 1976, she moved home to Charleston and married Richard Hutson. Frances managed the Historic Charleston Foundation Reproductions shop for many years and ended her career at the Boutique on Broad Street. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Church. Frances had an intense love of animals, namely dogs. It is hard to remember her without at least one or two in her company at all times. She had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor, was an avid reader and a bit of an ace at crossword puzzles. Frances embodied the warmth, graciousness and observant, affectionate wit that seemed to be a particular part of being a Charlestonian. She will be remembered for her loyalty to her family and friends and for her great kindness to all. Frances is predeceased by her husband, Richard; sisters, Celestine Frost Lehman-Haupt (Tina) and Laura Frost Wright (Sissie). She is survived by two nieces, Jane Maybank (Alexey) and Laura Morawitz (Werner); nephew, Preston Maybank (Marina), step-son, Richard Hutson, Jr. (Anne), two step-daughters, Katharine Hutson and Caroline Hutson; seven great-nieces and nephews, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Frances was adored by all of them and will be remembered by each for her warmth, devotion and care. The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Bishop Gadsden who have been so helpful, kind and attentive to Frances for the past eight years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412 and to the Bishop Gadsden Employee Appreciation Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. Funeral services will be private and a celebration of life will follow at an appropriate time. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
