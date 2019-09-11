|
Frances G. "Jerry" Cone Charleston - Frances "Jerry" Going Cone, widow of L. Richard Cone, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The relatives and friends of Frances G. Cone are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Jerry was born August 23, 1929 in downtown Charleston and was the elder daughter of the late Basil and Cecile Weinberg Going. She graduated from Memminger High School and immediately began her career in the food industry by working at a local downtown Charleston bakery. She met her late husband Richard while working at Rodenberg's. They were an instant match and married in 1949 in Charleston, SC. Her husband's enlistment in the Navy took them to Massachusetts for several years and Jerry continued her career at several grocery stores. She was always proud of the fact that she brought "southern grits to New Englanders". They later relocated back to Charleston and purchased their first home West of the Ashley. Jerry worked full time until the birth of their daughter Paula and re-established her career on a part time basis once their son Rick entered high school. She and her husband operated Cone's Grocery on Rutledge Ave and Cone's Grocery on Pitt St. from 1970 until their retirement in 1990. At both locations they were an integral part of the closely-knit neighborhoods and were well known to extend favors, acts of daily kindness, and to go out of their way both to out-of-town college students and long-time residents. Emily Johnson, a long-time Pitt St. friend and resident, called Jerry "Mrs. Santa Clause". Jerry loved the beach and was the organizer of the annual vacation pilgrimage to Folly Beach each summer. Her love of freshwater fishing always had her smiling while hooking brim and reds on the upper Cooper River and on French Quarter Creek and Quimby Creek. She loved gardening and was well known by her neighbors to mow her lawn and trim all her shrubs until a few years ago. But even then she kept an eye on the details of her yards. Jerry was very active during the 1980's and 90's at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Archdale St in Charleston, was a leader in the weekly Women's Alliance Group and was more recently active at Pinecrest Baptist Church. She always had a book in her hands, and always kept up with both local and national current events.Jerry was the quintessential southern lady with her always-pleasant, polite and easy-going demeanor and simply loved her family and life. The family wishes to extend endless gratitude and thanks to her close neighbors and friends for their friendship, love and devotion. Jerry is survived by her son Rick Cone, daughter Paula Meadows (Jim), granddaughter Sara Goodwine (Erik), and nephews Greg P. Day (Michelle) and T.C. Day. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and sister Loretta Going Day. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, 5604 New Road, Hollywood SC 29449, or to the organization of one's choice. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019