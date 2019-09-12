|
Frances G. "Jerry" Cone Charleston - The relatives and friends of Frances G. Cone are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, 5604 New Road, Hollywood SC 29449, or to the organization of one's choice. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019