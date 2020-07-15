Frances Garza Charleston - Frances Thomas Garza, 82, of Charleston, SC, wife of Gerald Allen Garza, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Frances was born on February 16, 1938 in Branchville, SC, a daughter of the late William Elbert Thomas and the late Evelyn Metts Thomas. Frances devoted her life to her family and her profession, having practiced hospital and community pharmacy from 1959 until 1990, when she retired from her Pharmacy career. Blessed with a Godly and generous spirit, she served her family and clients with passion, integrity, dedication, loving care, and compassion. She touched and inspired countless souls in the course of her life. For many of us, her passing leaves us with profound sadness, with a sense of loss of a special treasure and a source of great strength, wisdom, and courage in our lives; and yet we take comfort in her unwavering faith and ours in a glorious future with the Lord, our God. Well done, faithful one, rest in everlasting Peace in the joy of our Lord. Besides her husband of 54 years, she is survived by her son, William Allen Garza and his wife, Dale Garza and their 2 sons, Jeremy Odell and Jordan Allen, all of Charleston, SC; her sisters, Sarah Pratt of NY and Virgina Turner, of James Island, SC. A private family funeral will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc, West Ashley Chapel. A private interment will follow in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your personal house of worship. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
