Frances Green Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Frances Green are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration, 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Joshua Baptist Church, 2482 Faber Road, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at the chapel. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Green leaves to cherish her memories with her longtime companion of over 30 years, Gerald Holmes; daughter, Shonequa Green; sister, Thalia "Pumpkin" Frost; a devoted niece, Angelique Frost; nephew and niece, Solomon Robinson (Yolanda) and Jathelia Heyward; grandnephew, Jaylen Brown; adopted niece, Tyler Holmes; adopted grandniece, Dy'Mani Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Green and Celestine Jenkins Green; and siblings, Carl Green, Elijah Jenkins Washington and Thomas Green. The family will be receiving friends at 2120 Montford Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019