Frances Ilene Dangerfield Summerville - Frances Ilene Dangerfield, 72, of Summerville, wife of the late Eddie "EJ" Jacob Dangerfield, Jr., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Charleston. All services will be private. Flowers will be accepted. Ilene was born on September 26, 1947 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Peter M. and Frances I. Pye. She graduated from Berkeley High School. Ilene loved hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. She was a faithful fan of NASCAR and supporting her husband EJ during his time of racing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. Survivors include: two children: Robbie Lynn Dangerfield (Travis Beckham) of Summerville and Eddie Jacob Dangerfield, III (Lawanda); three grandchildren: Danielle Brown, Jacob Brown, and Hunter Dangerfield; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers: Peter M. Pye, Jr. of Summerville, Mark D. Pye (Cindy) of Summerville, and Otis Pye, Sr. (Marilyn) of Walterboro. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020