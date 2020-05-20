Frances Janeal Steltzer
Frances Janeal Steltzer Summerville - Frances Janeal Steltzer, 78, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 19, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, all services will be private at this time. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Frances was born August 12, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late George W. Wilson and Janeal Garner Wilson. She was a credit manager at Dixie Furniture in Walterboro. Being raised by an accomplished fisherman, Frances always enjoyed fishing in her spare time. She is survived by one son, John G. (Pat) Steltzer; daughter, Tracey (Randy) Bryant; grandchildren, Christopher (Maylin) Taylor, Cameron and Tray Taylor, Will Bryant, Jessica Estes, Deanna (Sam) Hawthorne and Lauren Olsen, as well as 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in her name to Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty Street, Suite 790, Charleston, SC, 29403 or by visiting www.rsffoundation.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
