Frances Jenkins White James Island - Frances Jenkins White, 95, wife of the late Robert Woodbury White, of James Island, South Carolina, passed into the loving arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Summerville, South Carolina. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Frances White are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at 12 Noon, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Black Creek Cemetery, Walterboro. Frances was born in Amherst, New Hampshire on October 12, 1924. She was the daughter of Arthur S. and Helen M. Jenkins. Fran received her nursing degree from Elliott Community Hospital, NH, with specialty training in psychiatry and pediatrics in Keene, NH and Boston, Mass., where she worked as a registered nurse. Fran met Bob in Boston and they were married on December 21, 1945 in Charleston, SC. After moving south with her husband, she worked at Roper Hospital in Charleston. After years of raising her children, she returned to her career as a RN at First Baptist Church School and was a beloved "Nanny Nurse" for 23 years. Her most important role, however, was her love of God and His Word and sharing that love and His Gospel to all she met. The next was her devotion to her husband and family. She taught Sunday School to 5 year olds and then senior women's Sunday School for many years. Fran was a charter member of Fort Johnson Baptist Church. Her love of God's creation was evident in her care of many animals and plants, teaching her children the importance of the awe and wonder of creation. Fran was truly a renaissance woman. With talents and gifts given by God, she felt no task was too daunting. Numerous crafts she taught herself included crocheting, sewing, jewelry design, cooking, piano and gardening. She designed and implemented with her husband the renovation of their home. Survivors include her children, Sharon L Moseley, Marsha (John) Phelan, Ronald K. White; grandchildren, Robert Michael White, Gavinh Barnes, Matthew (Sarah) Phelan, Mark (Amanda) Phelan, Jill (Rob) Deaton, Jack (Bridget) Phelan; great-grandchildren, Mathias White, Gunnar White, Declan, Kellan, and Gavin Phelan; Connor and Jameson Deaton and Elena Maria Phelan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and many beloved relatives and friends. Her family is profoundly grateful for the loving, compassionate care she received from the staff at The Village at Summerville during the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse/Donor Ministries, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 www.samaritanspurse.org
