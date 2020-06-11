Frances Littman Spells RIDGEVILLE, SC - With regret we inform you that Mrs. Frances Littman Spells, of Ridgeville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Those of her family and friends are invited to her Home Going Service on Monday, June 15, 2020; 11:00 AM at St John Baptist Church Ridgeville, SC. Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Aiken- Capers Funeral Home, Summerville SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.