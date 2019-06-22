FRANCES LOUISE CLARK

In Loving Memory Of FRANCES LOUISE CLARK December 14, 1927 - June 23, 2017 Remember we with laughter, That's the way I will remember you all, So if you remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all. Frances was a strong matriarch of the family, who loved her children and will be deeply missed. Beside her parents, Frances is predeceased by her first husband, Merl Harriman; Son Steven P. Harriman and five brothers. She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Davis (Tony); two sons: Harold Harvey "Stormy" Clark, Jr. and Mark Clark; two grandchildren: Samantha Marks and Michael Marks, Jr., all of Charleston, SC
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
